OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – Almost two years after its first meeting, the Outer Banks Highway 12 Task Force has issued its final report.

The nine-page report was presented during the task force’s meeting on Tuesday and outlined the preferred options to keep the N-C 12 transportation corridor open on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

The report identified six hotspots from the area south of the Basnight Bridge to the ferry docks and N-C 12 on the north end of Ocracoke Island.

However, with the completion of the Jug Handle Bridge, which was originally included as a hotspot, the report noted that “No additional work was recommended.”