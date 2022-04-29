EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A high school in Edenton County is set to receive a new building thanks to a multi-million dollar grant

John A. Holmes High School got a $40 million needs-based public school capital fund grant to build a new building. The new facility will replace the Aces’ current home.

According to site plans, the project will feature 363 parking spots and a multi-story building. It will include separate student and public entrances, as well as a theater and gym.

Families are invited to attend one of two public meetings to learn about the new facility. The first is on April 28 at 7 p.m. and the second will take place at 9 a.m. on April 30. Both meetings will be in the JAHHS auditorium.

Dr. Michael Sasscer released the following statement once the project was given the green light last year:

“After careful consideration of the input received from community sessions, online surveys, and choices made by over 850 citizens for their design preference, the Edenton-Chowan Schools’ Board of Education is excited to announce their unanimous decision to replace the existing John A. Holmes High School with a gorgeous facility that, architecturally, will be a combination of Story 1 and Story 3. This decision blends elements of both stories into a single design that is rooted in the Edenton-Chowan community’s rich history while looking towards the future!

The Board would like to express their sincere appreciation to our citizens and community leaders for their investment, voice and vision for the new home of our Aces! Thank you to the Town of Edenton and Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. for presenting Resolutions of Appreciation and Support for the Planning and Design of the New John A. Holmes High School.

Be it resolved that the Town of Edenton Council and the Destination Downtown Edenton Board of Directors expresses appreciation to the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education for the leadership in assuring that citizens’ opinions have been heard and for the thoughtful designs put forth by LS3P; and be it further resolved that the Edenton Town Council instills trust in the Board of Education to select the design that will be put forward that we will all be proud of and will be representative of our community.”

Phase one of the new facility is set to open in July 2023, with phase two opening a year later.

To see renderings of the new school, as well as tennis courts, visit the project’s website.