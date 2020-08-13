NC high school football postponed until February, other sports delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its revised schedule for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association’s Board of Directors met Tuesday night and voted on an amended sports calendar.

Que Tucker, commissioner of NCHSAA, revealed the calendar which showed football practice will begin in February.

First practice: Feb. 8 First game: Feb 26 Final regular season game: April 9

Other sports schedules were altered, including basketball, soccer and golf.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released a statement on the delays Wednesday:

WS/FCS supports the decision by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to shift fall sports schedules later into the academic year. As always, we will follow all NCHSAA guidelines and work in conjunction with the NCHSAA to do what is best for the safety of our student-athletes.

The WS/FCS Athletics Committee, a part of our “Back to School” committees, will meet in the coming days to discuss this scheduling change and the impact on our athletes. Soon, the committee, which is made up of high school coaches, principals, and district leaders, will make recommendations as to how the district can best move forward in light of the NCHSAA decision.

The district also plans to evaluate other student activities such as middle school athletics, marching band and JROTC. We appreciate the patience of our students and parents as we work to keep all students and staff safe during this unprecedented time.