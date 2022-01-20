NC health officials hosting fireside chat on Jan. 20 as omicron spreads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across North Carolina, health officials are hosting a live fireside chat and a tele-town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and testing.

The event will be streamed on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ social pages from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 20.

Households will be invited by phone to listen in and submit questions to help ensure everyone who is interested can participate. People can also dial into the event by calling 855-756-7520 Ext. 76808#.

Participants include Kody H. Kinsley, NCDHHS Secretary; Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS; and Rasheeda T. Monroe, M.D., FAAP, Medical Director of Primary Care Pediatrics at WakeMed, Raleigh area Campus Director of the UNC School of Medicine and Director to the Kenan Urban Scholars program at the UNC School of Medicine.

Officials say topics of the event will include the recent surge in cases, ways to protect yourself and your household, new guidance on vaccines and boosters for kids, as well as when to isolate or quarantine.

The NCDHHS social media platforms will host the livestream: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.