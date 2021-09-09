NC Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as case numbers remain high statewide

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon as healthcare workers continue to struggle with the latest virus surge.

As of Thursday, 6,290 new cases were reported in North Carolina, NCDHHS data showed. 3,815 patients were hospitalized.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services also announced on Wednesday it’s seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among school sports teams.

For the period between July 1 and Sept. 2, 2021, clusters among school sports teams accounted for 45% of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools, despite most school sports activities not beginning until August as schools began the fall semester.

For the week ending Sept. 4, children age 17 and under made up 31% of the state’s new COVID-19 cases, NCDHHS said. That is the highest percentage since the pandemic began.

“We need everyone, including our student athletes and their coaches, to increase layers of prevention to fight this more contagious Delta variant: Don’t wait to vaccinate and urge others to do the same,” NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer and State Health Director Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., MPH. “Tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Student athletes who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after a close contact with someone with COVID-19.”

62% of the adult population in North Carolina is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data shows.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said he believes booster shots will be available for Americans starting Sept. 20, but the shots have yet to be approved by the FDA.

The FDA and CDC said they haven’t gotten enough data from Moderna to authorize a third dose yet, meaning only Pfizer would initially be available.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 888 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,167 – 46 deaths

Camden 851 – 8 deaths

Chowan 1,876 – 37 deaths

Currituck 2,132 – 19 deaths

Dare 3,208 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,461 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 4,116 – 92 deaths

Perquimans 1,276 – 11 deaths