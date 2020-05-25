NC Gov. Cooper orders flags to be at half-staff Monday in honor of Memorial Day

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP, File)

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff on Monday until 12 noon in honor of Memorial Day.

The order comes as a tribute to the sacrifices made by the men and women of the armed services.

“This is Memorial Day Weekend, and it’s an important opportunity to honor our men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s time to reflect on their contributions and show gratitude to their families. I’m grateful for these heroes who gave everything for our country,” said Cooper in a statement released.

The statement continued, “As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.”

The Memorial Day proclamation can be viewed here.

All North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance with the US Flag Code.

