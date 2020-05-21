NC fire marshal investigates possible arson case in Winfall

WINFALL, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews with the Perquimans County Fire Marshal’s Office in North Carolina are investigating a possible case of arson.

The Perquimans 911 Center received the call just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 for a report of a structure fire at 206 Main Street in Winfall. When the first units arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was visible from the rear of the building.

The firefighters then entered through a rear door and began to fight the fire.

Fire officials report that the crews faced “intense heat and smoke” once inside, but were able to control and extinguish the fire shortly after entering the building.

As a result of the fire location, the neighboring church also suffered extreme heat and smoke damage throughout the entire structure.

Fire personnel stayed at the location into the early morning, and deputies were there to support until investigators could return to complete their investigation on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire was determined to be set deliberately and has been “deemed incendiary arson,” according to Fire Marshal Barry Overman with the Perquimans County Fire Marshal’s Office. Overman’s investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set based on the origin and evidence found at the scene.

About 30 firefighters responded to fight the fire from Winfall Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, and Belvidere Fire Department.

Winfall Fire Chief Stallings stated, “Our volunteer firefighters did a great job working together to contain the fire quickly.”

The fire departments were also assisted by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Perquimans County Emergency Management, and Albemarle EMC.

The Perquimans County Fire Marshal and Sheriff’s office continue to investigate the fire and encourage any persons with information to contact either office.

