HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Ferry Division will be hosting a career fair on February 28.

According to a press release, the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hatteras Village Community Center, located at 57689 Highway 12.

Applications will be accepted for both temporary and full-time permanent positions. People of all experience levels are welcome to apply.

Those interested in attending the fair should bring their resumes and supporting documents. To see the available jobs, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry”.