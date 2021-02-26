NC Feb. 26 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop by 1,900 over last 30 days; eased stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to show improvement the same day the Executive Order goes into effect relaxing the modified stay-at-home order for parts of the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced during the briefing Wednesday that since the numbers continue to trend in a positive direction, several areas throughout the state will have eased restrictions.

“Today I am announcing that we will ease, but not lift, restrictions in several areas with a new executive order that will go into effect this Friday, February 26,” Cooper said.

On Friday, the state added 2,924 new cases and 1,465 hospitalizations — which have decreased by a little more than 1,900 over the last month.

North Carolina hasn’t reported hospitalizations in the mid-1,400s since mid-November – long before the holiday surge.

Friday’s percent positive, based on Wednesday’s data, is 4.7 percent – below the state’s goal of 5 percent and steady with Thursday’s 4.5 percent.

North Carolina has 855,905 total cases from 10.1 million completed tests.

The number of deaths increased to 11,186 on Friday.

Friday Metrics

Total cases: 855,905

Newly reported cases: 2,924

Completed tests: 10,150,647

Total hospitalizations: 1,465

Total deaths: 11,186

Daily percent positive: 4.7%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,631 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 578 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,359 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,366 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,849 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 673 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,943 cases – 60 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,047 cases – 77 deaths

Perquimans: 894 cases – 8 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.