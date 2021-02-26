NC Feb. 26 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop by 1,900 over last 30 days; eased stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to show improvement the same day the Executive Order goes into effect relaxing the modified stay-at-home order for parts of the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced during the briefing Wednesday that since the numbers continue to trend in a positive direction, several areas throughout the state will have eased restrictions.
“Today I am announcing that we will ease, but not lift, restrictions in several areas with a new executive order that will go into effect this Friday, February 26,” Cooper said.
On Friday, the state added 2,924 new cases and 1,465 hospitalizations — which have decreased by a little more than 1,900 over the last month.
North Carolina hasn’t reported hospitalizations in the mid-1,400s since mid-November – long before the holiday surge.
Friday’s percent positive, based on Wednesday’s data, is 4.7 percent – below the state’s goal of 5 percent and steady with Thursday’s 4.5 percent.
North Carolina has 855,905 total cases from 10.1 million completed tests.
The number of deaths increased to 11,186 on Friday.
Friday Metrics
- Total cases: 855,905
- Newly reported cases: 2,924
- Completed tests: 10,150,647
- Total hospitalizations: 1,465
- Total deaths: 11,186
- Daily percent positive: 4.7%
Local Cases
- Bertie: 1,631 cases – 41 deaths
- Camden: 578 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,359 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,366 cases – 15 deaths
- Dare: 1,849 cases – 8 deaths
- Gates: 673 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,943 cases – 60 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,047 cases – 77 deaths
- Perquimans: 894 cases – 8 deaths
For more information from NCDHHS, click here.