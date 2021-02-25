NC Feb. 25 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations below 1,500 for 1st time since November, percent positive lowest since May

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dipped below 1,500 for the first time since November and the percent positive is at its lowest since earlier in the pandemic.

(Courtesy: NCDHHS)

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 1,498 people in the hospital due to the virus. It’s the ninth straight day in which the hospital numbers went down and the first time since Nov. 16 that the state has reported under 1,500 COVID-19 hospital patients.

(Courtesy: NCDHHS)

The daily percent positive was reported at 4.5 percent on Thursday based on Tuesday’s test numbers.

It’s the second-lowest that daily number has been since the state began releasing it. The only day that was better was May 11, when it was 4.1 percent.

The state reported another 63 deaths due to the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,137.

There were 3,351 new laboratory-confirmed daily cases on Thursday. The state’s rolling average is below 2,800 for the first time since Nov. 16.

As of Monday, Feb. 22, nearly 795,521 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Thursday Metrics

Total cases: 852,981

Newly reported cases: 3,351

Completed tests: 10,091,588

Total hospitalizations: 1,498

Total deaths: 11,137

Daily percent positive: 4.5%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,623 cases — 41 deaths

Camden: 580 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,354 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,364 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,842 cases — 8 deaths

Gates: 671 cases — 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,941 cases – 60 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,042 cases – 77 deaths

Perquimans: 888 cases – 8 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

Additionally, Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing Wednesday during which he announced that since the metrics continue to trend in a positive direction, several areas throughout the state will have eased restrictions from the modified stay-at-home order.

“Given the significant and sustained improvement in our COVID-19 metrics, today I am announcing that we will ease, but not lift, restrictions in several areas with a new executive order that will go into effect this Friday, February 26,” Cooper said.