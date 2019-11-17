NC DMV offers new app service to motorists

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina DMV is adding an alternative for residents to renew their licenses.

The online driver license services available on the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles website will be moving to the myNCDMV section of the site along with a new app on Sunday, November 17.

Drivers looking to renew their licenses, order a duplicate, or update their information will be able to skip the long lines by using the online services.

There will be the same $3 transactions fee that the vendor, Payit, collects and there is no upfront cost to the DMV for the work. The DMV does not collect or benefit from the transaction fee.

Here is a full list of what the online services offer:

Renew driver license (for every other renewal period)

Renew vehicle registration

Pay limited registration taxes

Order duplicate registration/driver license

Update registration/driver license address

Order special/personalized plates

Drivers can visit myNCDMV.gov for more information.