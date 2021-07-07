NC deputy shot with AK-47 in line of duty released from hospital, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ronald Waller, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot with an AK-47 assault rifle while serving an eviction notice is going home from the hospital, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told county commissioners Wednesday.

Deputy Waller, who has more than 20 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, was shot twice while executing an eviction notice around 10:30 a.m. June 2 at the River Birch Apartments in Raleigh.

Sheriff Baker told CBS 17 back in June that Waller had undergone several surgeries on his leg but was released from intensive care about a month ago.

“Very strong young man,” Baker told CBS 17. “The will to get better is there.”

Waller’s sister, Yvette Wood, told CBS 17 in June that he’s doing better.

“Just a really good person,” Wood said.

Waller was shot when deputies knocked on the door of Eddie Craig. When no response was heard, deputies checked a couple of other places before coming back to Craig’s door.

The door opened partially and the deputies identified themselves, Baker told CBS 17.

Craig tried to close the door and that is when gunfire erupted, Baker said.

Arrest documents show two other deputies were at the door with Waller when shots were fired.