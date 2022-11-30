RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week.

On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory words towards the US, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The APD told the RCSO since the monument is on Randolph County property.

The RCSO Criminal Investigations Division immediately began investigating, and the area was canvassed for video footage. Detectives found footage of the suspects with the help of surrounding businesses.

Surveillance footage showed that on the night of Nov. 22, 2022, two males, who were dressed in dark clothing and white shoes, had parked a vehicle in the area and walked to the site of the memorial then vandalized it with spray paint.

They then got back in the vehicle and drove away. The vehicle is believed to be a dark color and may possibly be a 2010 to 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

If anyone has any information on the incident, please contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.