NC Dec. 4 COVID-19 update: 2nd straight day of 5K-plus cases reported, 57 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported its second straight day of more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 67 new hospitalizations added to already record numbers and 57 new deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to break records, and the percent of positive tests is up due in part to lower overall testing numbers.

Statewide metrics

5,303 new cases (382,534 total), 2nd highest one-day increase after Thursday’s, trending up overall

57 new deaths (5,467 total), steady overall (about 30 per day), but elevated over earlier in pandemic, 105 reported Wednesday

67 new hospitalizations (2,157 total), at record levels and trending up

Test positivity rate: (11.2%), trending up overall

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 937 cases – 25 deaths (+12 cases)

Camden 192 cases – 4 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan 664 cases – 18 deaths (+11 cases)

Currituck 382 cases – 5 deaths (+39 cases)

Dare 695 cases — 4 deaths (+17 cases)

Gates 243 cases – 7 deaths (+19 cases)

Hertford 1,019 cases – 42 deaths (+14 cases, +1 death)

Pasquotank 1,147 cases – 35 deaths (+18 cases)

Perquimans 361 cases – 4 deaths (+4 cases)

