NC Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: 2,894 new cases, positivity rate around 10% as metrics rise overall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 2,894 new coronavirus cases and an increase of 35 hospitalizations on Tuesday, up to 1,682 patients currently.
The state’s also reporting about 15 deaths per day on average, which is still staying mostly steady as the omicron/delta wave hits the country.
The state’s positive test rate is around 10%.
Local cases
- Gates 1,190 cases – 18 deaths
- Bertie 2,625 cases – 54 deaths
- Camden 1,292 cases – 9 deaths
- Chowan 2,442 cases – 44 deaths
- Currituck 3,179 cases – 27 deaths
- Dare 4,475 cases – 15 deaths
- Hertford 2,960 cases – 72 deaths
- Pasquotank 5,717 cases – 110 deaths
- Perquimans 1,770 cases – 16 deaths
You can view more data on NCDHHS’ website.
