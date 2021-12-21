NC Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: 2,894 new cases, positivity rate around 10% as metrics rise overall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 2,894 new coronavirus cases and an increase of 35 hospitalizations on Tuesday, up to 1,682 patients currently.

The state’s also reporting about 15 deaths per day on average, which is still staying mostly steady as the omicron/delta wave hits the country.

The state’s positive test rate is around 10%.

Local cases

Gates 1,190 cases – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,625 cases – 54 deaths

Camden 1,292 cases – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,442 cases – 44 deaths

Currituck 3,179 cases – 27 deaths

Dare 4,475 cases – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,960 cases – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,717 cases – 110 deaths

Perquimans 1,770 cases – 16 deaths

You can view more data on NCDHHS’ website.