NC Dec. 10 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations set another record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – Thursday marks another day with record COVID-19 hospitalizations with 2,444 patients in hospitals across the state.

That’s four more than Wednesday’s then-record number of 2,440.

The daily hospitalization total has increased for eight straight days and has set a single-day record seven days in a row.

North Carolina is averaging 2,289 hospitalized patients over the past week — once again, a record high. Health officials say that 97% of hospitals are reporting data.

The state has conducted over 5.7 million tests since the start of the pandemic with today’s percent positive at 10.5% — keeping the seven-day rolling average trending upward. This is more than double the state health department’s desired 5%.

The state added 5,556 new cases on Thursday, about 1,000 fewer than Wednesday but North Carolina has still had at least 5,000 new cases reported on six of the past eight days.

The death total is at 5,714 which is 53 more than Wednesday.

Health officials are reporting that as of the weekly report released Monday, Dec. 7, about 341,041 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 1,001 cases – 26 deaths (+6 cases)

1,245 cases – 35 deaths (+51 cases) Perquimans 389 cases – 4 deaths (+13 cases)

Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new set of rules and regulations, including a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, in light of the latest metrics.

The order goes into effect Friday, December 11, and will remain in place until at least January 8, 2021.

“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask requirement. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down. Our new modified Stay At Home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays,” Cooper said. “It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”

