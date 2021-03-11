NC COVID-19 Update: State reports 2,061 new cases; Gov. Cooper announces earlier move to Group 4 vaccine distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina’s daily percent positive reported on Thursday dropped to 3.8 percent.

Thursday’s percentage, based off Tuesday’s data, is the lowest on record and well below the state’s goal of 5 percent.

Hospitalizations continued to drop on Thursday with 1,039 patients in the hospital with the virus. This is the lowest number since early October.

The number of new cases increased to 2,061 – the most since 2,093 were reported on March 5. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina to 879,825.

But the general trend is downward, and the seven-day average of 1,681 is the lowest since Oct. 5.

A total of 11,622 deaths are being linked to the virus in the state.

The state reported more than 3 million doses have been given, either through the state providers or through the federal program for long-term care facilities.

North Carolina reports 18.1 percent of the state is at least partially vaccinated, and 11.2 percent fully vaccinated.

Local cases

Bertie 1,678 – 41 deaths

Camden 604 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,387 – 22 deaths

Currituck 1,409 –15 deaths

Dare 1,882 – 8 deaths

Gates 686 – 12 deaths

Hertford 1,970 – 62 deaths

Pasquotank 3,116 – 78 deaths

Perquimans 933- 9 deaths

Gov. Roy Cooper held a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday. He reiterated what he said a Tuesday briefing, that the focus now is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible.

“With the addition of a third safe and effective one-shot vaccine and a steady increase in both two-shot vaccines, we were able to open all of Group 3 for vaccinations on March 3rd. That meant all of our frontline essential workers could get shots,” Gov. Cooper said.

The big announcement in Thursday’s briefing is that some members of the Group 4 vaccine eligibility will be able to receive the vaccine sooner than planned.

“Today, based on vaccine providers’ feedback and the expected vaccine supply over the next several weeks, we are announcing that some members of Group 4 will be eligible to receive their vaccine beginning March 17, a week earlier than anticipated,” Cooper announced.

At that time, Group 4 will open to people with high-risk medical conditions. Also eligible starting March 17 are people living in some congregate settings.

The rest of Group 4 will be eligible for the vaccine in early April.

A detailed look at who Group 4 includes can be found at this link on the health department’s website.