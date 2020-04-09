NC COVID-19 Thursday update: 12 new deaths reported, cases increase by 225 to 3,426 total

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, up to 65 compared to 53 on Wednesday, with nearly 400 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, North Carolina has 3,651 confirmed cases, 65 deaths and 398 currently hospitalized, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

82 percent of North Carolina’s coronavirus-related deaths were patients over the age of 65. No one under the age of 25 had died due to the disease.

On Wednesday, the number of completed tests was 42,987. On Thursday, NCDHHS said 47,809 tests had been completed – the largest increase in a week.

North Carolina also has ample staffed hospital beds and ventilators available for crisis.

A little more than 38 percent of the state’s inpatient hospital beds remain open while just 23 percent of available ventilators are in use.

All but nine counties have reported cases so far. Most are in the western edge of the state, but Camden, Tyrrell and Hyde have yet to report cases on the eastern side.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in WAVY’s viewing area:

Dare: 7

Currituck: 3

Pasquotank: 10

Gates: 4

Hertford: 4 – 1 death

Perquimans: 2

Chowan: 1

Bertie: 11 – 1 death