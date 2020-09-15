NC COVID-19 Sept. 15 update: NC reports lowest number of daily completed COVID-19 tests in 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina health officials said just 9,563 COVID-19 tests were completed on Tuesday – the lowest daily number of completed daily tests since June 8.

On June 8, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,326 completed tests.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. and Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry will be providing updates Tuesday at 2 p.m. regarding the latest COVID-19 updates.

NCDHHS may revised its data as more tests with Tuesday’s date are returned.

NCDHHS said 1,106 lab-confirmed cases were returned Tuesday – that is a daily positive rate of 8.3 percent.

North Carolina has a total of 186,887 cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 167,257 patients have presumably recovered from the disease.

Hospitalizations jumped above 900 for the first time since Sept. 10. With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, 916 patients were in the hospital in relation to the disease, NCDHHS said.

The state attributed 51 more deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing North Carolina’s total to 3,111.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 109 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 259 cases — 2 deaths

Currituck: 137 cases

Pasquotank: 631 cases — 26 deaths

Perquimans: 161 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 520 cases — 7 deaths

Hertford: 645 cases — 24 deaths

Chowan: 285 cases — 3 deaths

Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths

