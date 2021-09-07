NC COVID-19 September 7 update: More than 21,000 new cases reported over Labor Day weekend, nearly 3,800 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 4,124 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are also up with 3,779 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.
Overall, the state has reported 1,262,581 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 13.7%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,831 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Over the Labor Day 3-day weekend, NCDHHS officials reported a total 21,064 COVID-19 cases statewide: 8,515 on Saturday, 7,275 cases on Saturday, and 5,274 cases on Sunday.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 873 – 14 deaths
Bertie 2,147 – 46 deaths
Camden 828 – 7 deaths
Chowan 1,865 – 37 deaths
Currituck 2,089 – 19 deaths
Dare 3,184 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,439 – 65 deaths
Pasquotank 4,053 – 92 deaths
Perquimans 1,265 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 66%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 61%
