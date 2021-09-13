NC COVID-19 September 13 Update: More than 5,300 new cases, positivity rate at 11.8%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 5,346 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are also up with 3,514 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,303,390 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 11.8%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 15,247 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, NCDHHS officials reported a total of 18,544 COVID-19 cases statewide: 11,337 on Saturday and 7,207 cases on Sunday.



State health officials also added that they experienced a “technical issue” on Thursday which prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system.



Due to the technical issue, cases and test data were lower for Friday, Sept. 10 than they would have been had all data been processed.



COVID-19 metrics reported on Monday, Sept. 13 will be higher as it incorporates cases that were intended to be submitted on Friday.

Officials say the issue has been resolved

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 908 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,217 – 46 deaths

Camden 883 – 8 deaths

Chowan 1,967 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,231 – 20 deaths

Dare 3,336 – 11 deaths

Hertford 2,508 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 4,232 – 93 deaths

Perquimans 1,321 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 67%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 62%