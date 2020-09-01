NC COVID-19 September 1 update: More than 2,000 new cases reported with 39 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State health officials reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as the total number nears 170,000.
On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services reported a total of 169,424 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s an increase of 2,111 cases between Monday and Tuesday, breaking a streak of seven out of nine previous days that saw fewer than 1,500 daily cases.
The 2,111 new cases mark the highest single-day increase in more than a month, the last highest single-day increase was on July 30 with 2,344 cases. Tuesday is just the third day with more than 2,000 new cases since July 30.
The state reported 39 deaths on Tuesday, the most since Aug. 18, when the single-day high of 48 was recorded. The total is now 2,741.
There were 11,834 tests completed Tuesday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 2,295,698, according to NCDHHS data.
Hospitalizations remained below 1,000 for the 11th straight day and sit at 946, slightly up from Monday’s number of 923.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates 87 cases — 3 deaths
- Dare 242 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 109 cases
- Pasquotank 564 cases — 23 deaths
- Perquimans 141 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 441 cases — 6 deaths
- Hertford 556 cases — 16 deaths
- Chowan 223 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 97 cases — 3 deaths
