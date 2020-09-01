NC COVID-19 September 1 update: More than 2,000 new cases reported with 39 additional deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State health officials reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as the total number nears 170,000.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services reported a total of 169,424 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s an increase of 2,111 cases between Monday and Tuesday, breaking a streak of seven out of nine previous days that saw fewer than 1,500 daily cases.

The 2,111 new cases mark the highest single-day increase in more than a month, the last highest single-day increase was on July 30 with 2,344 cases. Tuesday is just the third day with more than 2,000 new cases since July 30.

The state reported 39 deaths on Tuesday, the most since Aug. 18, when the single-day high of 48 was recorded. The total is now 2,741.

There were 11,834 tests completed Tuesday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 2,295,698, according to NCDHHS data.

Hospitalizations remained below 1,000 for the 11th straight day and sit at 946, slightly up from Monday’s number of 923.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 87 cases — 3 deaths

87 cases — 3 deaths Dare 242 cases — 2 deaths

242 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 109 cases

109 cases Pasquotank 564 cases — 23 deaths

564 cases — 23 deaths Perquimans 141 cases — 2 deaths

141 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 441 cases — 6 deaths

441 cases — 6 deaths Hertford 556 cases — 16 deaths

556 cases — 16 deaths Chowan 223 cases — 2 deaths

223 cases — 2 deaths Camden 97 cases — 3 deaths

