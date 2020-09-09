NC COVID-19 Sept. 9 update: 897 new cases, deaths rise to 49 reported — 7 in local counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported 897 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday which is the second consecutive day numbers have been below 1,000.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data also show an increase of 49 deaths putting the total at 2,958. Of those deaths, seven are in local North Carolina counties.

Hospitalizations are up from Tuesday with a total of 916 patients — 89 more than yesterday. Health officials are saying that 86% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.

North Carolina has a total of 179,532 cases from over 2.49 million completed tests. Tests conducted in the last 24 hours are just over 20,000 with 7.1% percent positive — which is the first day in over a week with a number above 7%.

The state also says that as of Monday, 156,652 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 101 cases — 3 deaths

101 cases — 3 deaths Dare 255 cases — 2 deaths

255 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 123 cases

123 cases Pasquotank 606 cases — 26 deaths

606 cases — 26 deaths Perquimans 152 cases — 2 deaths

152 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 498 cases — 7 deaths

498 cases — 7 deaths Hertford 612 cases — 23 deaths

612 cases — 23 deaths Chowan 257 cases — 3 deaths

257 cases — 3 deaths Camden 102 cases — 3 deaths

Latest Posts