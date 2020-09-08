NC COVID-19 Sept. 8 update: New cases, completed tests drop as hospitalizations tick up

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported just 716 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 7,201 completed tests – both below normal levels.

While cases and tests dropped, hospitalizations increased from 756 on Monday to 827 on Tuesday.

North Carolina has a total of 178,635 cases from 2.46 million completed tests.

However, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said hospitalizations data is likely higher than what is being reported.

“Since Friday, September 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has experienced continued technical and submissions issues with hospital systems data, which have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data,” NCDHHS posted to its website.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS said 80 percent of North Carolina hospitals were reporting COVID-19 hospitalization data.

A total of 2,909 deaths are being attributed to the disease.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 101 cases — 3 deaths

101 cases — 3 deaths Dare 254 cases — 2 deaths

254 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 122 cases

122 cases Pasquotank 602 cases — 26 deaths

602 cases — 26 deaths Perquimans 151 cases — 2 deaths

151 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 495 cases — 6 deaths

495 cases — 6 deaths Hertford 597 cases — 18 deaths

597 cases — 18 deaths Chowan 254 cases — 2 deaths

254 cases — 2 deaths Camden 102 cases — 3 deaths

