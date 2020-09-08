NC COVID-19 Sept. 8 update: New cases, completed tests drop as hospitalizations tick up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported just 716 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 7,201 completed tests – both below normal levels.
While cases and tests dropped, hospitalizations increased from 756 on Monday to 827 on Tuesday.
North Carolina has a total of 178,635 cases from 2.46 million completed tests.
However, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said hospitalizations data is likely higher than what is being reported.
“Since Friday, September 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has experienced continued technical and submissions issues with hospital systems data, which have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data,” NCDHHS posted to its website.
On Tuesday, NCDHHS said 80 percent of North Carolina hospitals were reporting COVID-19 hospitalization data.
A total of 2,909 deaths are being attributed to the disease.
Here are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates 101 cases — 3 deaths
- Dare 254 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 122 cases
- Pasquotank 602 cases — 26 deaths
- Perquimans 151 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 495 cases — 6 deaths
- Hertford 597 cases — 18 deaths
- Chowan 254 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 102 cases — 3 deaths
