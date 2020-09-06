NC COVID-19 Sept. 6 update: 1,086 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,086 new COIVD-19 cases Sunday, nearly 500 fewer than Saturday and nearly 1,000 fewer than Friday.
One additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,890. Sunday is the first day in six days that less than 24 deaths were reported.
Currently, 830 people are hospitalized, one less than on Saturday and the fewest number of hospitalizations since June 16.
Here are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates 93 cases — 3 deaths (+3 cases)
- Dare 249 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)
- Currituck 121 cases (+2 cases)
- Pasquotank 600 cases — 26 deaths (+7 cases)
- Perquimans 149 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Bertie 475 cases — 6 deaths (+7 cases)
- Hertford 591 cases — 18 deaths (+10 cases)
- Chowan 251 cases — 2 deaths (+6 cases)
- Camden 101 cases — 3 deaths
