NC COVID-19 Sept. 5 update: More than 50 COVID-19 deaths reported with 1,561 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – NCDHHS reported 50 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, the highest single-day total on record.

Saturday’s total breaks the previous high of 48, set on Aug. 18, and brings the overall total to 2,889. There have been at least 24 deaths reported on five straight days.

Currently, 831 people are hospitalized, 124 fewer than Friday, making it the highest one-day drop in hospitalizations on record. However, NCDHHS says that due to technical issues, two systems did not submit their data.

There were 1,561 new cases reported Saturday, more than 500 fewer than Friday. At least 1,500 cases have been reported on four of the last five days.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 95 cases — 3 deaths

95 cases — 3 deaths Dare 246 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

246 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 119 cases (+3 cases)

119 cases Pasquotank 593 cases — 26 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

593 cases — 26 deaths Perquimans 148 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)

148 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 468 cases — 6 deaths (+3 cases)

468 cases — 6 deaths Hertford 581 cases — 18 deaths

581 cases — 18 deaths Chowan 245 cases — 2 deaths (+8 cases)

245 cases — 2 deaths Camden 10 cases — 3 deaths

