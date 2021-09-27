NC COVID-19 Sept. 27 Update: Over 2,600 new cases, more than 3K currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are slightly down with 2,665 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
Current hospitalizations are also slightly compared to the previous week with 3,012 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.
Overall, the state has reported 1,382,231 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 9.0%.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 973 – 16 deaths
Bertie 2,331 – 47 deaths
Camden 1,014 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,171 – 39 deaths
Currituck 2,476 – 23 deaths
Dare 3,527 – 12 deaths
Hertford 2,643 – 69 deaths
Pasquotank 4,606 – 94 deaths
Perquimans 1,410 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 69%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 64%
