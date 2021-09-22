NC COVID-19 Sept. 22 Update: Over 6,200 new cases, 3,400 currently hospitalized

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 6,288 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are also up with 3,400 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,356,985 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 11.4%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 944 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,293 – 47 deaths

Camden 973 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,106 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,378 – 21 deaths

Dare 3,465 – 11 deaths

Hertford 2,600 – 68 deaths

Pasquotank 4,433 – 93 deaths

Perquimans 1,375 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 68%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 63%