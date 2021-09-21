NC COVID-19 Sept. 21 Update: Over 4,300 new cases, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 4,381 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are also up with 3,464 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,350,697 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 11,0%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 15,811 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Task Force are expected to give the latest COVID-19 updates during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the briefing here at 3 p.m.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 940 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,288 – 47 deaths

Camden 966 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,091 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,363 – 21 deaths

Dare 3,445 – 11 deaths

Hertford 2,592 – 66 deaths

Pasquotank 4,403 – 93 deaths

Perquimans 1,368 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 68%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 63%