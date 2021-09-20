NC COVID-19 Sept. 20 Update: Over 3,200 new cases, positivity rate at 10.3%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are slightly down with 3,257 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are also down with 3,323 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,346,316 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 10.3%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 15,776 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 938 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,282 – 47 deaths

Camden 958 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,083 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,353 – 21 deaths

Dare 3,433 – 11 deaths

Hertford 2,584 – 66 deaths

Pasquotank 4,391 – 93 deaths

Perquimans 1,366 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 68%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 63%