NC COVID-19 Sept. 18 update: Cases continue to rise with 1,444 newly reported, 27 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported 1,444 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, continuing the steady rise throughout the week after a low on Monday of 845 cases.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data also show an increase of 27 deaths putting the total at 3,207. Of those, none were reported in local North Carolina counties.
Hospitalizations are up slightly from Thursday with a total of 904 patients — 10 more than yesterday. Health officials are saying that 94% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.
North Carolina has a total of 191,019 cases from over 2.7 million completed tests. Tests conducted in the last 24 hours were 34,845 with 5.1% percent positive.
On Monday, NCDHHS reported weekly numbers showing 167,257 patients have presumably recovered from the disease.
Here are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates: 118 cases — 3 deaths
- Dare: 257 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck: 146 cases
- Pasquotank: 647 cases — 29 deaths
- Perquimans: 168 cases — 3 deaths
- Bertie: 530 cases — 7 deaths
- Hertford: 667 cases — 25 deaths
- Chowan: 299 cases — 3 deaths
- Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths
