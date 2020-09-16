NC COVID-19 Sept. 16 update: 1,137 new cases, 38 new deaths — 4 in local counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported 1,137 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — which is a steady rise over the past two days since a recent low on Monday of 845 cases.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data also show an increase of 38 deaths putting the total at 3,149. Of those, four were reported in local North Carolina counties.
Hospitalizations are up slightly from Tuesday with a total of 918 patients — just two more than yesterday. Health officials are saying that 96% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.
North Carolina has a total of 188,024 cases from over 2.6 million completed tests. Tests conducted in the last 24 hours were 30,944 with 5.8% percent positive.
On Monday, NCDHHS said 167,257 patients have presumably recovered from the disease.
Here are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates: 110 cases — 3 deaths
- Dare: 260 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck: 137 cases
- Pasquotank: 631 cases — 29 deaths (+3 deaths)
- Perquimans: 164 cases — 3 deaths
- Bertie: 521 cases — 7 deaths
- Hertford: 649 cases — 25 deaths (+1 death)
- Chowan: 286 cases — 3 deaths
- Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths
