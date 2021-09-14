NC COVID-19 Sept. 14 Update: Over 4,700 new cases, positivity rate at 13%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are slightly down compared to Monday with 4,760 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are up with 3,690 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,308,150 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 13.0%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 15,305 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 912 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,220 – 46 deaths

Camden 886 – 8 deaths

Chowan 1,986 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,237 – 20 deaths

Dare 3,350 – 20 deaths

Hertford 2,512 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 4,244 – 93 deaths

Perquimans 1,326 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 67%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 62%