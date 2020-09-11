NC COVID-19 Sept. 11 update: Cases continue to rise with 1,532 newly reported, 33 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported 1,532 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday — a two-day spike compared to the recent days of numbers below 1,000.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data also show an increase of 33 deaths putting the total at 3,023. Of those newly reported, none were in local North Carolina counties.

Hospitalizations are up slightly from Thursday with a total of 938 patients — 10 more than yesterday. Health officials are saying that 93% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.

North Carolina has a total of 182,286 cases from over 2.5 million completed tests. Tests conducted in the last 24 hours are just over 36,000 with 5.3% percent positive.

The state also says that as of Monday, 156,652 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 103 cases — 3 deaths

103 cases — 3 deaths Dare 254 cases — 2 deaths

254 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 133 cases

133 cases Pasquotank 618 cases — 26 deaths

618 cases — 26 deaths Perquimans 154 cases — 2 deaths

154 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 507 cases — 7 deaths

507 cases — 7 deaths Hertford 628 cases — 23 deaths

628 cases — 23 deaths Chowan 269 cases — 3 deaths

269 cases — 3 deaths Camden 103 cases — 3 deaths

