NC COVID-19 Sept. 10 update: Cases on the rise with 1,222 newly reported, 32 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported 1,222 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — which is a spike compared to the recent few days of numbers below 1,000.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data also show an increase of 32 deaths putting the total at 2,990. Of those, none were reported in local North Carolina counties.

Hospitalizations are up slightly from Wednesday with a total of 928 patients — 12 more than yesterday. Health officials are saying that 90% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.

North Carolina has a total of 180,754 cases from over 2.5 million completed tests. Tests conducted in the last 24 hours are just over 31,000 with 7.1% percent positive.

The state also says that as of Monday, 156,652 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 102 cases — 3 deaths

102 cases — 3 deaths Dare 256 cases — 2 deaths

256 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 131 cases

131 cases Pasquotank 612 cases — 26 deaths

612 cases — 26 deaths Perquimans 154 cases — 2 deaths

154 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 503 cases — 7 deaths

503 cases — 7 deaths Hertford 613 cases — 23 deaths

613 cases — 23 deaths Chowan 261 cases — 3 deaths

261 cases — 3 deaths Camden 103 cases — 3 deaths

Latest Posts