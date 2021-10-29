NC COVID-19 October 28 update: state hits 18,000 deaths as hospitalizations drop for 35th straight day

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 2,366 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the 7-day moving average of new cases to its lowest point in three months.

Overall, the state has reported 1,477,514 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.4%.

1,335 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 29 people since yesterday. The number of people hospitalized has now dropped for 35 consecutive days.

29% of those are in the ICU, while 22% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 2% of those hospitalized are children.

The percent of children hospitalized today is tied for the second-highest reported number since last fall.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,050 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 73 deaths reported since yesterday.

The state’s milestone 18,000th death comes 22 days after the state recorded its 17,000th death. The pace of deaths has slowed down – it took only 14 days to go from 15,000 to 16,000 deaths.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,494,130 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 71% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 67% of adults are fully vaccinated. 55% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,088 – 19 deaths

Bertie 2,475 – 52 deaths

Camden 1,145 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,297 – 42 deaths

Currituck 2,750 – 27 deaths

Dare 3,850 – 13 deaths

Hertford 2,856 – 71 deaths

Pasquotank 5,249 – 103 deaths

Perquimans 1,558 – 15 deaths