NC COVID-19 October 15 update: over 3,100 new cases, 46 deaths, test positivity at 6.1%

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 3,182 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state has added an average of 2,930 cases per day every day this week.

Overall, the state has reported 1,446,881 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 6.1%.

2,074 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 134 people since yesterday. That is the lowest number of hospitalizations since August 9.

27% of those are in the ICU, while 18% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.5% of those hospitalized are children.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,456 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 46 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,373,497 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 70% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 65% of adults are fully vaccinated. 58% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,059 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,434 – 49 deaths

Camden 1,087 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,247 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,656 – 25 deaths

Dare 3,683 – 12 deaths

Hertford 2,787 – 70 deaths

Pasquotank 4,994 – 101 deaths

Perquimans 1,496 – 15 deaths