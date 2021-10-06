NC COVID-19 Oct. 6 Update: Nearly 3,600 new cases, over 2,500 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 3,598 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
Current hospitalizations are also up compared to the previous week with 2,586 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 16,945 lives in North Carolina.
Overall, the state has reported 1,417,203 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 9.2%.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 1,013 – 17 deaths
Bertie 2,382 – 49 deaths
Camden 1,060 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,205 – 40 deaths
Currituck 2,575 – 25 deaths
Dare 3,598 – 12 deaths
Hertford 2,693 – 69 deaths
Pasquotank 4,773 – 98 deaths
Perquimans 1,457 – 15 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 69%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 65%
