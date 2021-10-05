NC COVID-19 Oct. 5 Update: More than 2,700 new cases, positivity rate at 9.4%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 2,703 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Current hospitalizations are also up compared to the previous week with 2,705 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 16,812 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,413,605 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 9.4%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,003 – 17 deaths

Bertie 2,376 – 49 deaths

Camden 1,049 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,204 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,562 – 25 deaths

Dare 3,593 – 12 deaths

Hertford 2,686 – 69 deaths

Pasquotank 4,752 – 98 deaths

Perquimans 1,454 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 69%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 65%