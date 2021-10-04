NC COVID-19 Oct. 4 Update: Over 2,200 new cases, nearly 2,700 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are slightly down with 2,219 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Current hospitalizations are also slightly down compared to the previous week with 2,690 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 16,719 lives in North Carolina.

The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics during the weekends. On Saturday, state officials reported 4,738 new cases, and 3,728 on Sunday.

Overall, the state has reported 1,410,902 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 8.4%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,003 – 17 deaths

Bertie 2,373 – 49 deaths

Camden 1,046 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,204 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,559 – 24 deaths

Dare 3,591 – 12 deaths

Hertford 2,683 – 69 deaths

Pasquotank 4,737 – 97 deaths

Perquimans 1,449 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 69%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 64%