NC COVID-19 Oct. 31 update: North Carolina reports over 2,805 new cases, state’s 3rd highest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The third-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was reported on Saturday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,805 new cases were reported across the state.

The past three days (Thursday-Saturday) have had the three highest numbers of new cases, with the record of 2,885 set on Thursday. The overall total number of cases reported to date is now at 247,635.

More than four million tests have been processed.

There are currently 1,184 people hospitalized, down 15 from Friday.

Hospitalizations have topped 1,000 every day for more than three weeks, the longest streak since June-July.

There were 46 deaths reported, bringing the total to 4,378. Saturday is the 12th straight day with at least 10 deaths reported.

Here is the breakdown of cases in local counties:

Gates : 170 cases – 3 deaths (1 new case)

: 170 cases – 3 deaths (1 new case) Dare : 380 cases – 3 deaths (6 new cases)

: 380 cases – 3 deaths (6 new cases) Currituck : 225 cases – 4 deaths (1 new case)

: 225 cases – 4 deaths (1 new case) Pasquotank : 902 cases – 35 deaths (11 new cases)

: 902 cases – 35 deaths (11 new cases) Perquimans : 259 cases – 4 deaths (2 new cases)

: 259 cases – 4 deaths (2 new cases) Bertie : 736 cases – 20 deaths (5 new cases)

: 736 cases – 20 deaths (5 new cases) Camden : 140 cases – 3 deaths (3 new cases)

: 140 cases – 3 deaths (3 new cases) Hertford : 860 cases – 34 deaths (3 new cases)

: 860 cases – 34 deaths (3 new cases) Chowan: 534 cases – 11 deaths (1 new case)

