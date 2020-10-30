NC COVID-19 Oct. 30 Update: 2,809 new cases following record high day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported an additional 2,809 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, Oct. 30 and 49 new deaths.

This follows a record high number of new cases in North Carolina on Thursday.

1,196 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus in the Tar Heel state.

The positive test rate is at 6.2%

Here is the breakdown of cases in local counties:

Gates : 169 cases – 3 deaths (1 new case)

: 169 cases – 3 deaths (1 new case) Dare : 374 cases – 3 deaths (1 new case)

: 374 cases – 3 deaths (1 new case) Currituck : 224 cases – 4 deaths

: 224 cases – 4 deaths Pasquotank : 893 cases – 35 deaths (12 new cases)

: 893 cases – 35 deaths (12 new cases) Perquimans : 257 cases – 4 deaths (6 new cases)

: 257 cases – 4 deaths (6 new cases) Bertie : 731 cases – 20 deaths (2 new cases)

: 731 cases – 20 deaths (2 new cases) Camden : 137 cases – 3 deaths

: 137 cases – 3 deaths Hertford : 857 cases – 34 deaths (3 new cases)

: 857 cases – 34 deaths (3 new cases) Chowan: 533 cases – 11 deaths (1 new case)

With Election Day right around the corner, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reminds voters who plan to vote in-person that they should wear a face mask and keep it on throughout the voting process, stay 6-feet away from others and wash your hands before and after voting if you can.

“Everyone should make their voting plan, and just like going to the grocery store, take your mask and wait apart from others. I’ll be voting in person during early voting,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

