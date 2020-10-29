NC COVID-19 Oct. 29 Update: Record high of 2,885 new cases, 38 additional deaths — 2 in local counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,885 cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon — a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

The last daily high was on Oct. 23 with 2,716 new cases. Additionally, this is the third consecutive day of cases above 2,000.

Currently, NCDHHS is reporting an overall number of 269,021 COVID-19 cases across the state.

Health officials completed 38,042 tests in the past 24-hours with a percent positivity rate of 6.4%, which is down from Wednesday’s 6.9%.

The state also reported 38 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, which adds up to an overall number of 4,283 North Carolinians who have died since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,181 patients hospitalized in the state due to the virus — 12 fewer than yesterday — with about 97% of hospitals reporting data.

Additionally, the weekly report released shows that 231,611 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

During the COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced he signed Executive Order 171 preventing evictions in North Carolina for residents who can’t afford rent.

Cooper says that about 310,000 to 400,000 households across the state are currently unable to pay rent, and without action, a quarter of a million eviction filings could be submitted by January 2021. The Order builds on the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium and requires landlords to make sure renters are aware of these CDC protections.

“Many families are trying to do the right thing, but this virus has made it difficult. Roughly three to 400,000 households across North Carolina are currently unable to pay rent. Therefore, today, I have signed a new Executive Order to prevent evictions in North Carolina for people who can’t afford the rent,” said Cooper. “The result during this global pandemic will be more North Carolinians staying in their homes, more landlords getting paid rent, and fewer utility companies shutting off power.”

Executive Order No. 171 supplements the NC HOPE initiative which started two weeks ago and provides renters who are at 80% or less of the median income of a county with up to six months back rent and utility payments. For more information, call 2-1-1 or visit nc211.org/hope.

“The HOPE program is going a long way to help families stay safe in their homes by using coronavirus funds responsibly to pay landlord and utilities directly,” said Cooper. “My administration is continuing to find ways to help struggling renters, but we still need Washington to put partisanship aside and send more relief to North Carolina.”

The HOPE program has received 22,800 eligible applications as of Wednesday, and the state will continue working to fund the program and continue helping North Carolinians.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates : 168 cases – 3 deaths

: 168 cases – 3 deaths Dare: 373 cases – 3 deaths

373 cases – 3 deaths Currituck: 224 cases — 4 deaths

224 cases — 4 deaths Pasquotank: 881 cases – 35 deaths

881 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans: 251 cases – 4 deaths

251 cases – 4 deaths Bertie: 729 cases – 20 deaths*

729 cases – 20 deaths* Hertford: 854 cases – 34 deaths

854 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 532 cases – 11 deaths*

532 cases – 11 deaths* Camden: 137 cases – 3 deaths

* Denotes additional death

