NC COVID-19 Oct. 28 update: Cases stay above 2K, 34 additional deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,253 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon — the second consecutive day of cases above 2,000.
Currently, NCDHHS is reporting an overall number of 266,136 COVID-19 cases across the state.
Health officials completed 21,835 tests in the past 24-hours with a percent positivity rate of 6.9%, which is down from Tuesday’s 7.3%.
The state also reported 34 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, which adds up to an overall number of 4,245 North Carolinians who have died since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,193 patients hospitalized in the state due to the virus — 21 fewer than yesterday — with about 97% of hospitals reporting data.
Additionally, the weekly report released shows that 231,611 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 169 cases – 3 deaths
- Dare: 370 cases – 3 deaths
- Currituck: 224 cases — 4 deaths
- Pasquotank: 873 cases – 35 deaths
- Perquimans: 250 cases – 4 deaths
- Bertie: 726 cases – 19 deaths
- Hertford: 852 cases – 34 deaths
- Chowan: 529 cases – 10 deaths
- Camden: 135 cases – 3 deaths
