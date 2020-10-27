NC COVID-19 Oct. 27 update: Hospitalizations, percent positivity rise, 41 additional deaths reported

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting over a total of 2,141 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

North Carolina has seen more than 263,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Statewide new cases have been on the rise by the day. Currently, NCDHHS is reporting an overall number of 263,883 COVID-19 cases across the state.

State health officials completed 27,656 tests Tuesday with a percent positivity rate of 7.3%, up from Tuesday’s 6.6%.

The state also reported 41 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, which adds up to an overall number of 4,211 North Carolinians who have died since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,214 patients hospitalized in the state due to the virus including 21 additional residents reported Tuesday.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

  • Gates: 167 cases – 3 deaths
  • Dare: 368 cases – 3 deaths
  • Currituck: 222 cases — 4 deaths
  • Pasquotank: 863 cases – 35 deaths
  • Perquimans: 246 cases – 4 deaths
  • Bertie: 727 cases – 19 deaths
  • Hertford: 853 cases – 34 deaths
  • Chowan: 526 cases – 10 deaths
  • Camden: 135 cases – 3 deaths

