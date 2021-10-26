NC COVID-19 Oct. 26 Update: More than 1,300 new cases, at least 66% of adult population fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down after showing downtrends in the last two days with 1,340 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

Current hospitalizations are also down compared to the previous week with 1,443 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 17,888 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,470,495 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 6.0%.

Local Counties Metrics:
 
Gates 1,085 – 19 deaths
Bertie 2,464 – 52 deaths
Camden 1,132 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,293 – 41 deaths
Currituck 2,723 – 26 deaths
Dare 3,816 – 12 deaths
Hertford 2,842 – 71 deaths
Pasquotank 5,219 – 101 deaths
Perquimans 1,544 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 71%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 66%

