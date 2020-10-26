NC COVID-19 Oct. 26 update: Over 1,600 new cases reported, statewide percent positivity rate goes down

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,643 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

North Carolina has seen more than 260,000 cases since the pandemic began.

New cases have been slowly declining by the day after the state reported its highest daily increase on Friday.

State health officials completed 28,422 tests Monday with a percent positivity rate of 6.6%, down from Sunday’s 7.2%.

The state also reported 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, which adds up to an overall number of 4,157 North Carolinians who have died since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,148 patients hospitalized in the state due to the virus including 45 additional residents reported Monday.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

  • Gates: 167 cases – 3 deaths
  • Dare: 367 cases – 3 deaths
  • Currituck: 222 cases — 4 deaths
  • Pasquotank: 858 cases – 35 deaths
  • Perquimans: 244 cases – 4 deaths
  • Bertie: 724 cases – 19 deaths
  • Hertford: 852 cases – 34 deaths
  • Chowan: 524 cases – 10 deaths
  • Camden: 135 cases – 3 deaths

