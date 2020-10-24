NC COVID-19 Oct. 24 update: More than 2400 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C. for 3rd consecutive day

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state on Saturday, the third-highest single-day total since the pandemic began.



Saturday is the third day in a row with more than 2,400 new cases.

A record number of new cases was set on Friday and the four days with the most cases have come in the past 10 days.

Testing remains relatively stable, between the high 30,000s to lower 40,000s.

The state has now processed at least 1,000 rapid antigen tests four days in a row. Before that, there were only three days with 1,000 or more of those tests processed.

The percent positive dipped to 6.7 percent but still remains elevated.

Hospitalizations remained flat with 1,182 patients in hospitals representing a drop of 1 from Friday.

Another 30 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,144.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates : 1667 cases – 3 deaths

: 1667 cases – 3 deaths Dare: 359 cases – 3 deaths

359 cases – 3 deaths Currituck: 222 cases — 4 deaths

222 cases — 4 deaths Pasquotank: 852 cases – 35 deaths

852 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans: 238 cases – 4 deaths

238 cases – 4 deaths Bertie: 719 cases – 19 deaths

719 cases – 19 deaths Hertford: 852 cases – 34 deaths

852 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 503 cases – 10 deaths

503 cases – 10 deaths Camden: 135 cases – 3 deaths

