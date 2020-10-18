NC COVID-19 Oct. 18 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina for 4th straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting another daily high with 2,303 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

As of Sunday, October 18, North Carolina is reporting an overall number of 246,028 COVID-19 cases. This is the 4th consecutive day that state health officials are reporting over 2,000 new cases.

Over 34,590 tests were completed Saturday.

Hospitalization did drop in the state with 11 fewer residents out of the hospital Sunday. There are currently 1,129 patients in North Carolina hospitalized due to COVID-19.

State health officials are also reporting 24 additional deaths.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 161 cases – 3 deaths
Dare  336 cases – 3 deaths
Currituck 216 cases – 4 deaths
Pasquotank  820 cases – 33 deaths
Perquimans 229 cases – 3 deaths
Bertie 692 cases – 13 deaths
Hertford 845 cases – 34 deaths
Chowan 490 cases – 10 deaths
Camden  133 cases  — 3 deaths

