NC COVID-19 Oct. 18 update: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina for 4th straight day

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting another daily high with 2,303 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

As of Sunday, October 18, North Carolina is reporting an overall number of 246,028 COVID-19 cases. This is the 4th consecutive day that state health officials are reporting over 2,000 new cases.

Over 34,590 tests were completed Saturday.

Hospitalization did drop in the state with 11 fewer residents out of the hospital Sunday. There are currently 1,129 patients in North Carolina hospitalized due to COVID-19.

State health officials are also reporting 24 additional deaths.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 161 cases – 3 deaths

Dare 336 cases – 3 deaths

Currituck 216 cases – 4 deaths

Pasquotank 820 cases – 33 deaths

Perquimans 229 cases – 3 deaths

Bertie 692 cases – 13 deaths

Hertford 845 cases – 34 deaths

Chowan 490 cases – 10 deaths

Camden 133 cases — 3 deaths

