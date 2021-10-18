NC COVID-19 Oct. 18 Update: Cases, hospitalizations see downward trend, positivity rate at 6.4%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 1,599 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics on the weekends. State health officials saw 3,169 cases and 2,165 cases on Sunday.



Current hospitalizations are also down compared to the previous week with 1,852 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 17,536 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,453,814 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 6.4%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,066 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,442 – 50 deaths

Camden 1,099 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,255 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,671 – 25 deaths

Dare 3,711 – 12 deaths

Hertford 2,810 – 70 deaths

Pasquotank 5,055 – 101 deaths

Perquimans 1,506 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 70%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 65%